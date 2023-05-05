KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023, WTC final

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Indian batsmen announced on Friday.

Rahul took to Instagram to reveal that he will be undergoing surgery on his thigh. He has left the LSG camp and is in Mumbai now as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken over his case.

Rahul wrote on an Instagram post: “After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.”

Continuing further, Rahul said as a team captain, “it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game.”

LSG have four group games left in the IPL 2023. At present, they are placed second in the table with 11 points after 10 matches.

The LSG captain suffered an injury during a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier in the IPL 2023. While fielding in the first innings, the 31-year-old tore a tendon in his right leg while fielding against RCB earlier this week. Although he did return to bat at No.11 later in the game, Rahul was in visible discomfort and could not run between the wickets.

A surgery in the coming days mean, the wicketkeeper-batsman has also been ruled out of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia, which will be played from June 7 at The Oval, London.

“Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority,” added Rahul.

“I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

“Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before,” concluded Rahul.

Rahul had undergone hernia surgery just around 10 months ago in Germany, and it is understood that all factors are being taken into consideration.

The India batter Rahul accumulated 274 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.25 in IPL 2023, while the LSG management has not taken a call if it will seek a replacement for him.