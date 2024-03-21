Langer bats for KL's T20 WC slot with conditions

New Delhi: If KL Rahul leads Lucknow Super Giants to their maiden IPL title, he will automatically be rewarded with a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, reckons head coach Justin Langer, who wants his team's national hopefuls to "concentrate" on doing well for the franchise first.

Rahul, who is coming back from a quadriceps injury and is not expected to keep wickets at the beginning of the IPL, is still not a certainty in the Indian T20 squad and only a good IPL with both the bat and gloves can seal the deal for him. Asked how he would balance his skipper's personal ambition with the team's interests, Langer said it isn't all that complicated.

With foreign recruits Mark Wood and David Willey ruled out of the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants' pace bowling unit looks thin on experience. Shivam Mavi, the injury prone pacer, hasn't played competitive cricket since August 2023 while Delhi's talented tearaway quick Mayank Yadav was out of the entire Ranji Trophy season with a side strain. Mohsin Khan, the find of the 2022 IPL, has had injury issues and Yash Thakur isn't very experienced at the tournament level.

"It is a very good observation that we lack some experience in pace department but there is enormous talent. The pacers -- they all look fit, healthy and hungry. "We need to manage them well not just at start but through the whole tournament. Among pacers Naveen (ul Haq) has played a lot of T20 cricket," the 2021 T20 World Cup and multiple Ashes winning coach, said. The coach seemed mighty impressed with Mayank and said he seems to be a phenomenal talent with "serious pace".

Having guided Australia to a T20 World Cup title, Langer said that he knows the "blue-print of success" but it will be important to execute the plans.