Lanka Premier League to introduce two powerplay overs at the death

The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League 2024 (LPL) will turn more batter friendly after the organisers decided to have two more powerplay overs at the death.

The two overs—to be called ‘power blast overs'—will b be the 16th and the 17th over each innings. The ‘power blast overs’ will have only four fielders manning the ropes.

The power blast overs are in addition to the usual power play overs—the first six overs of the innings.

Apart from the powerplay, where only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle and the power blast overs, where only four fielders are allowed, the teams can have a maximum of five fielders, as per normal, in the outfield.

The organisers of the Lanka Premier League said the new feature of the game will create a more aggressive and thrilling phase in the game. Samantha Dodanwela, tournament director of the Lanka Premier League, said the innovation will create further excitement. “We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year. This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategize effectively to make the most of this period,” he said.

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League will commence on July 1 and the final will be played on July 21. The LPL will comprise 20 league matches between five franchises, followed by three playoffs and the final. Each team will play each other twice in the league stage, before four of the five teams make the playoffs.