Legend Kapil Dev joins Sobo Mumbai Falcons as brand ambassador for T20 Mumbai League

Mumbai: Sobo Mumbai Falcons have roped in legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as the official brand ambassador of the franchise ahead of the highly anticipated third edition of the T20 Mumbai League.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest cricketing icons and the captain who led the nation to its first World Cup triumph in 1983, Kapil Dev brings unmatched prestige and inspiration to Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

"This strategic partnership signals the team’s strong commitment to excellence, legacy, and the deep-rooted cricketing spirit of Mumbai," the Sobo Mumbai Falcons informed in a release on Wednesday.

"His legendary leadership will be instrumental in guiding the team through its debut season, setting new benchmarks of excellence and inspiring both players and fans alike," the franchise said.

In addition to his cricketing achievements, Kapil Dev also serves as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), further demonstrating his leadership across diverse fields.

Adding to the team’s strength, Omkar Salvi, head coach of Mumbai’s senior men’s team and bowling coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has been appointed as head coach of Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

Known for his sharp cricketing insight and expertise in player development, Salvi’s leadership will drive the team towards building a competitive squad. Vikrant Yeligeti, the team principal, will also play a key role in steering the franchise’s growth and success.

Ameet H. Gadhoke, Owner of Sobo Mumbai Falcons and Managing Director of Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd., commented, “We are truly honored to have cricketing legend Kapil Dev join the Sobo Mumbai Falcons family. His unparalleled legacy and vast experience will be instrumental in guiding the team and instilling key values of excellence, resilience, and leadership.

"With Kapil Dev’s mentorship, coupled with Omkar Salvi’s expertise as head coach, we are excited to build a team capable of competing at the highest level. Additionally, Vikrant Yeligeti’s leadership and strategic insight will play a vital role in shaping the future success of the franchise in the T20 Mumbai League,” he said.

Kapil Dev, Brand Ambassador of Sobo Mumbai Falcons; said, "Mumbai has long been the heart and soul of Indian cricket, and it’s an honour for me to stand alongside the Sobo Mumbai Falcons as they embark on their maiden journey. This team represents the spirit, resilience, and relentless drive that defines this city. As their brand ambassador, I’m here to guide these young talents, instilling in them the values of hard work, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. The T20 Mumbai League is a platform for greatness, and I have no doubt this team will make its mark."

The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will take place from May 26 to June 8 at the Wankhede Stadium, featuring eight teams across 20 thrilling matches. This high-octane tournament will showcase Mumbai’s cricketing depth and emerging talent, promising fierce competition and unforgettable moments for fans.

All T20 Mumbai League Season 3 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports and live streamed on Jio Hotstar, bringing the action straight to fans across the country.



