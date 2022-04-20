LSG skipper KL Rahul fined 20 per cent match fee, Stoinis reprimanded

Lucknow Super Giants skipper, KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium here on Tuesday night.

An IPL statement said that, "Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

Rahul's team-mate Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct during his same match.

The 32-year-old Australian admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said the IPL statement.

Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 18 runs with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis playing the match-defining knock of 96 off 64 deliveries to help his team to a fighting 181/6. In reply, KL Rahul's side could manage just 163, with the skipper emerging the second-highest run-getter for his team with 30 runs.

Stoinis contributed 24 runs in the chase, and conceded 14 runs in an over without taking a wicket while bowling.