Maiden Innings" Is A Celebration Of Women's Cricket

New Delhi: Women's cricket has gained popularity in recent years. The Indian Women's team's achievements and honours are truly commendable. Women's cricket in India began on a fantastic journey in the early 1970s, with young ladies from all across the country joining together, fueled by a spirit of adventure and determination. Despite numerous challenges, these pioneers set several historical records, including the first overseas tour, the first World Cup, and the first controversies. Despite this, their victories were sometimes overlooked.

Kapil Pathare's 'Maiden Innings' tells the unsung story of empowering Indian women in cricket. The book, published by Notion Press, highlights the team's strong character as role models for women globally and strives to disrupt the tendency of overlooking women's achievement in the sport of cricket. It honours these hidden heroes of Indian women's cricket by showcasing their endurance, passion, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Although Indian women's cricketers have gained prominence in the last decade or so, they have been putting up commendable performances on the world stage for much longer. Though this book concentrates on the newest generation of women cricket heroes, the author also follows the path of the six golden ladies of Indian women's cricket, namely Diana Fram Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Purnima Rau, Anju Jain, and Anjum Chopra. All these women were primarily instrumental in revolutionizing the cricket scene in India for women in the past, some of whom battled against all odds of our male-dominated society.

The majority of the book is devoted to "India's Final Fabulous Fifteen," which provides an uplifting tale of How Indian Women Scripted Cricketing History. It tells the tales of outstanding young women who, by their astounding exploits and unbreakable character, have served as role models for young girls all around the country.

These celebrated names are Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Bhullar, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Poonam Yadav. Veda Krishnamurthy. To install Ekta Bisht. Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, and Nuzhat Parween.

“The book “Maiden Innings” on women's cricket is the inspiring stories of the players who have represented our country. It is a subject that is close to my heart, and I am proud to share the stories of these remarkable women, who have overcome tremendous obstacles to pursue their dreams and represent our nation. Through their stories, I hope to inspire the next generation of female cricketers and encourage young girls across the country to pursue their passion for sports. I believe that women's cricket has tremendous potential to grow and thrive in our country, and I am committed to doing my part to support that growth. It is an honor to share my passion for cricket and inspire others through my words. I hope that my upcoming book will inspire young girls across the country to pursue their dreams and represent our nation with pride and determination” said Kapil Pathare.