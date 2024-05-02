Mayank doubtful for IPL; to get BCCI contract

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav's participation in the remainder of the IPL round-robin stage seems doubtful after he sustained a suspected abdominal muscle "tear" during the game against Mumbai Indians, making it his second injury breakdown in past four weeks. However, there is a silver lining for the 21-year-old Delhi man as he is all set to be given a pace bowling contract by the BCCI alongside Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep.



The contract will place Mayank under the supervision of NCA's Sports Science and Medical team, who will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme from his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

"Mayank has a tear but it is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games," a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity. Mayank, who burst into the scene with 155 click deliveries and back-to-back 'Player of the Match' awards at the start of the IPL, broke down in the third match and was ruled out for four weeks.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee feels Lucknow SuperGiants did not manage Mayank Yadav's injury well, suggesting that the young tearaway pacer was brought back to IPL action prematurely after being sidelined due to abdominal soreness.

The 21-year-old Mayank developed abdominal soreness during LSG's match against Gujarat Titans on April 7.

That was his third IPL game, and he impressed one and all with his express pace and two Man-of-the-Match awards.

He made a comeback in LSG's win against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday but walked off the field without completing his fourth over after an injury scare.