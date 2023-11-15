Men's ODI WC: Rohit Sharma sets record for hitting most sixes in World Cups

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the batter to hit most number of sixes in World Cups, blasting his 50th maximum in the semifinal match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Rohit hammered four sixes in his 29-ball 47. He started by lofting Trent Boult over the extra-cover boundary for his first six of the day in the third over and then struck Tim Southee for a six in the fourth over, flicking a ball landing on good length.

In the course of his blazing knock, the India captain went past the record for most sixes in World Cups held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle. He was out for 47 after raising 71 runs in the opening wicket partnership with Shubman Gill in 50 balls.

Rohit has already set the record for the most sixes in a calendar year during India's match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. The 36-year-old reached this milestone by launching a colossal 92-metre six over long-on off Colin Ackermann, marking his 59th maximum of the year and surpassing the record set by former South African captain AB de Villiers in 2015.

Additionally, in the match against the Netherlands, he also achieved the distinction of being the captain with the most sixes in a single World Cup edition. Surpassing former England captain Eoin Morgan's record of 22 maximums in the 2019 edition, Rohit secured this feat with his 23rd six in the 2023 World Cup.