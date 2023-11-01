Men’s ODI World Cup: David Willey pens note of retirement after World Cup

New Delhi: England left-arm pacer David Willey has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the age of 33 after England's final match at the World Cup in India.

It is suggested that Willey’s decision to retire came following the ECB's decision not to offer him a central contract for the 2023-24 cycle.

Willey in his three appearances in the World Cup has taken five wickets with three wickets (KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav) coming in a match against India and has also added 42 runs batting down the order.

“I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup,” Willey wrote on his Instagram page.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible whiteball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

However, Willey continued saying he commits to giving “everything to England cricket” in upcoming games against Australia, Netherlands, and Pakistan.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup. I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more," he said. "That's the only way I know," he said.

Willey made his England debut against Ireland in May 2015 and played under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss, and Andrew Strauss. He has so far claimed 94 wickets in 70 ODIs, and a further 51 in 43 T20Is, the last of which came at Canberra in October 2022.

Having a roller-coaster ride in his career, Willey was also part of England’s provisional squad for the 2019 World Cup but was dropped at the last minute to accommodate pacer Jofra Archer's selection.