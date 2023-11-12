Live
- No place in Gaza is safe, situation in hospitals catastrophic: UNRWA
- Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration
- Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog
- CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
- Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
- Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter
- Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
- Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
- Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured
Just In
Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
KL Rahul on Sunday became the fastest Indian batter to score Hundred in the ODI World Cup history at the ICC ODI World Cup match against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bengaluru: KL Rahul on Sunday became the fastest Indian batter to score Hundred in the ODI World Cup history at the ICC ODI World Cup match against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Rahul achieved the feat in just 62 deliveries, surpassing the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, who had scored a century in 63 deliveries in the match against Afghanistan.
This was KL Rahul's second century in World Cup history and first in the ongoing edition.
KL also joined the elite company of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian wocketkeeper-batter to score a century.
Dravid was the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a World Cup hundred.
Dravid achieved this feat in the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka, when he played a magnificent 145-run knock.
Rahul got dismissed on the second last ball of the inning by Bas de Leede at the score of 102 comprised of 11 boundaries and six maximum.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 off 94 balls as India finished their innings on 410/4.