Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers

Dubai: Following their impressive performances in the group stage of the Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, all-rounder Sikandar Raza and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran have made big gains in the latest men's player rankings for the format.

Raza jumped seven places to 27th position in the batting rankings, released on Wednesday, following three powerful innings in the Qualifiers at home. The 37-year-old opened the campaign with a sizzling 102 not out against Netherlands, and followed it up with 68 against the West Indies and 48 against the USA.

With his off-spin, Raza is also among the top six wicket-takers at the Qualifier with eight scalps. The dazzling form with both bat and ball has resulted in Raza climbing two spots to third in the ODI all-rounder Rankings, only behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in first and second place respectively.

On the other hand, Pooran has jumped 13 places to be ranked 19th in the ODI batting rankings following two centuries for West Indies at the Qualifier.

The left-handed batter was the second-highest scorer during the group stage with 296 runs, including 115 against Nepal and 104 not out against the Netherlands before it went in vain due to the Super Over defeat.

Pooran has also thundered the most sixes in the group stage with 15, and now looms as a crucial element for the West Indies' hopes of snatching a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards' three fifties from three innings has resulted in him jumping 24 places to 40th position in the ODI batting rankings, while the tournament’s current top run-scorer, Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams, climbs 10 spots to 43rd place.

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, also the leading wicket-taker in the group stage of the Qualifier with 18 scalps from four matches, has risen two spots to 24th in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava, who has equal second-most wickets at the tournament so far with 10 scalps, has jumped 27 spots to equal 32nd place in the ODI bowling rankings. There are no changes to the top 10 of the ODI batting or bowling rankings, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood retaining their top spots.