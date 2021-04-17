MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in an elite T20 list

Rohit Sharma became only the fifth player to score 4,000 or more runs as captain in the Twenty20s (T20s) on Saturday.



Rohit achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.



After winning the toss, Rohit opted to bat. He opened the innings with Quinton de Kock. The MI skipper claimed the record during his knock of 32 off 25. He scored the runs at a strike-rate of 128, as he hit two fours and two sixes in his innings. He put up 55 runs with de Kock for the first wicket before falling to SRH's Virat Singh in the seventh over.



In 143 matches as captain in the T20s, Rohit now has scored 4,004 runs. In the list of most runs scored as captain in the T20s, out of the top five players, four are Indians. The lone overseas batsman is Australian skipper Aaron Finch.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli has scored more runs as a T20 captain than any other player. He has amassed 6,044 runs in 172 matches at an average of 44.77, including five centuries and 44 fifties. All the five tons have come while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is second on the list of most runs as captain in the T20s with 5,872 runs at an average of 39.68, including 23 fifties.



Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir is third on the list with 4,242 runs in 170 games at an average of 28.47, including 36 half-centuries. Placed fourth on the list, Finch has 4,051 runs as T20 captain in 126 games at an average of 35.23. He has also registered three centuries as captain in the shortest format of the game. Rohit, who has captained Team India and MI, is present on the fifth slot in the list.



Out of Rohit's 4,004 runs in T20s as captain, 3,292 runs have come for MI at an average of 30.77 and at a strike-rate of 131.3 and 712 runs have come as Team India's captain. His performances have been a tad better for the Indian team as he has scored at an average of 41.88 and a strike-rate of 160.



Meanwhile, during his knock of 32 off 35 against SRH on Saturday, Rohit also surpassed Dhoni to hold the record of hitting most sixes in the IPL among Indian batters. Overall, Chris Gayle holds the record for most big hits in the IPL with 351 sixes ahead of RCB's AB de Villiers (237), Rohit (217), and Dhoni (216).