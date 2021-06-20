Mithali Raj pitches for more Tests after draw against England

Bristol, June 20: On a day when India put up a gritty display to steal a draw in the one-off women's Test against England here, skipper Mithali Raj pitched for more Test matches to help her team get used to the rigours of the longest format of the game.

Powered by a gritty unbeaten 80 (154 balls) by debutant Sneh Rana and her unfinished 104-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Taniya Bhatia (44 not out, 88 balls), India frustrated the hosts to snatch a draw on Saturday.

India, who had looked down and out at one point in time when they were at 199 for seven wickets while following on before tea on Saturday, saw gritty batting from the lower order against an England bowling attack that seemed to be tiring.

"It's a good idea to have a five-day Test but (first) we actually have to start (having) Test matches regularly," said Mithali, when asked if the number of days in women's Test matches should be increased from the current four to five.

This was India women's cricket team's maiden Test since 2014. Indian women have played only 36 Tests in five decades, which is less than one per year. India played only two Tests between 2010 and 2020.

"Having a Test match featuring in a series is important and then take it to five days. I'm okay with five-day Tests also, but I would prefer having a Test match first in a series and then take it from there," Mithali was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The sides next meet in the first ODI, back in Bristol on June 27.