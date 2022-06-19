Mohammed Shami not in India's plans for T20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

Mohammed Shami doesn't seem to be a part of Team India's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to former pacer Ashish Nehra. However, the Gujarat Titans (GT) coach has also said that Shami could be a lethal option for Rohit Sharma and Co in next year's ODI World Cup, which will take place in India.



Shami recently traveled to the UK along with India's Test squad ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test. The game is due to be played from July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The 31-year-old fast bowler last played for India in the shortest format against Namibia in the T20 World Cup last year and since then, he has failed to break into the squad.

"Seems like he [Shami] doesn't feature in the current scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. But we all know about his abilities. Even if he doesn't play in this year's T20 World Cup, India will definitely consider him for the 2023 World Cup at home. We don't have many ODIs this year and Shami is on a break at the moment after the IPL. India can play him in England for the 50-over games after the Test match," Nehra told Cricbuzz.





Shami has represented India 17 times in the T20Is, picking 18 wickets. In the 50-over format, Shami has 148 wickets to his name in 79 games, including a five-wicket haul.

Referring to the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, Nehra said Team India should definitely pick Shami as they'll be up against a "top-quality" ODI side.

"We don't have many ODIs this year and Shami is on a break at the moment after IPL. India can play him in England for the 50-over games after the Test match. You will play three ODI games against a top-quality white-ball team like England, and you would definitely love to beat them. And for that, you need your best bowlers. I would definitely take Shami in that bracket," added Nehra.

Shami, who won the IPL 2022 with GT, had a decent run with the ball. The senior pacer finished with 20 wickets in 16 games, including a wicket in the final. GT defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) comfortably by seven wickets to win the coveted trophy in their maiden IPL appearance.

Team India is currently playing against South Africa at home in a five-match T20I series. Rishabh Pant is leading the side in the absence of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul. The decisive fifth T20I is scheduled to be played on Sunday (June 19). Following that, India play two T20Is in Ireland before the focus shifts to the big series in England.