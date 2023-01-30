Indian cricketer Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after 16 years of service. Vijay, who amassed nearly 4,000 runs in 61 Test appearances and represented teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, made the announcement on Twitter with a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to his teams, coaches, mentors, and support staff. His final Test match was against Australia in 2018. Vijay thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings, and Chemplast Sanmar for the opportunities given to him. Murali Vijay declares his retirement from all cricket.