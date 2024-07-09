'My confidant, my coach and my friend': Rohit pens special note for Dravid

New Delhi : India skipper Rohit Sharma penned a special note for outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, and said he is lucky to work with "absolute stalwart" of the game and happy to clinch the ICC trophy -- only thing missing from The Wall's arsenal -- under his guidance.

Dravid wrapped up his two-and-a-half year coaching stint with the Indian team through 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies. Under his coaching, India also finished runners-up in 2023 Men's ODI World Cup and 2023 World Test Championship final, apart from winning Asia Cup in the same year.

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt," Rohit's Instagram post read.

"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you," it further states.

The legendary cricketer took over as India's head coach from Ravi Shastri in November 2021. His initial term was for two years, but he was handed a six-month extension as BCCI wanted him to continue until the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Dravid had earlier revealed that it was Rohit, who asked him to stay with the team after his contract was set to expire after the 2023 ODI World Cup.



"That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I’m lucky to get to call you that too.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I’m so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," the post concluded.