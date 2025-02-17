No Indian Flag Displayed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium Event

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the official curtain-raiser event for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night. However, the absence of India’s national flag among the banners displayed at the venue drew attention.

The upcoming Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, with host nation Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match. The tournament will feature a total of 15 matches played across Pakistan and Dubai. Due to security and political concerns, India has opted to play its matches in the United Arab Emirates rather than traveling to Pakistan.

During the event at Gaddafi Stadium, flags representing seven of the eight participating teams were prominently displayed. However, India’s tricolor was not among them. Social media users and cricket analysts quickly noticed the omission, leading to speculation and discussions online.

This Champions Trophy marks the return of ICC events to Pakistan after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted an ICC tournament was in 1996 when it co-hosted the Cricket World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka. Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will be the primary venues for the Pakistan leg of the tournament.

The curtain-raiser event was held at Lahore Fort, where key figures from the cricketing world gathered to celebrate Pakistan’s role as host. Several members of the 2017 Pakistan squad, which defeated India in the final of that edition, were in attendance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the audience, calling the event a historic occasion for Pakistan’s cricket community. “The ICC Champions Trophy returns to Pakistan after 29 years. This is an opportunity to showcase our nation’s love for the sport and our hospitality,” Naqvi said.

Highlighting the significance of the venue, Naqvi highlighted Lahore Fort’s connection to Pakistan’s cultural legacy and the sport’s deep roots in the country. “This is your moment to fill the stadiums,” he urged fans.

The Champions Trophy features eight teams divided into two groups. Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are placed in one group, while Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan form the other. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the semi-finals.



