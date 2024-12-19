No momentum in India’s favour

Brisbane: Australia captain Pat Cummins is not bothered if India walked away with mo-mentum from the drawn third Test but is pleased that they did not let the visi-tors exploit better batting conditions in the first innings.

Australia, who largely controlled the third Test, declared their second innings at 89/7 to set India a 275-run target but rian prevented an exciting climax. “(I) can’t say I’ve ever been scared of momentum — don’t really care about that. I think we can take a lot from this week.”

Cummins said Ashwin’s decision midway through the se-ries was surprising.

“Yeah, (the timing was) a bit of a surprise. He’s obviously been a fantastic player all around the world really. There aren’t too many finger spinners that have that kind of lon-gevity. He’ll go down as one of the all-time greats.” “(He was) always a fantastic competitor, (we) had a lot of battles against him over the years here in Australia as well over in India. Just a massive respect from our change room to the career that he’s had,” he said.

The home skipper said the Brisbane Test was one of the most frustrating games due to the number of times players were forced off the field.

Cummins lamented that pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series due to injury but said Travis Head would be fine from a “tight quad” trouble.