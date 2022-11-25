NZ vs IND: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik make debut; New Zealand opt to field in 1st ODI

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik made their One-Day International (ODI) on Friday during India's opening game against New Zealand in Auckland.



The first ODI of the three-match series is currently underway at Eden Park, where the BlackCaps have won the toss and asked India to bat.

Arshdeep recently shone for India in the T20I series against New Zealand, where he picked up four wickets in two games as the visiting side sealed the series 1-0. He also shouldered tons of responsibility in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 as he finished as India's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps. Notably, the left-arm pacer made his India debut only in July earlier this year.

Going into his maiden ODI, the young pacer has an experience of 17 List A games, where he picked up 21 wickets with 4 for 30 his best spell. The 23-year-old bowler received his ODI cap from stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Arshdeep lit up the team huddle ahead of the game in Auckland on Friday as he mimicked Dhawan's thigh-five celebration while receiving his cap.









Meanwhile, Umran also made his India debut earlier this year and has so far represented the national side in three T20Is. He was also in the Indian squad for the T20I series in New Zealand, but he did not get a game. He has played three List A games, picking up three wickets.

For the first ODI, India picked only 5 specialist bowlers with Washington Sundar getting a place ahead of all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who had an impressive T20I series.

"It's an amazing place, I enjoy playing over here. No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon. With this team, we have played a few series earlier as well. It's a good opportunity for all the youngsters to perform and show their talents. We are very fortunate that we've got Indians all over the world and they keep supporting us, we are grateful for it. We've got 2 debutants - Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik," said Dhawan at the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who returned to the side after missing out on the third T20I, revealed that Jimmy Neesham was out of the first ODI with a niggle.

"New surface here and a few unknowns. We have to make sure we stick to our ODI blueprint and make subtle adjustments. Most teams will have a lot of ODI cricket now. Each game is an opportunity to build as a side. It is unique, there has been a number fantastic games here. Generally it produces really good games of cricket.

"The guys are looking forward to this series. We are going with 4 seamers - Lockie, Adam Milne, Southee and Matt Henry - along with Santner. A slightly different balance with Neesham having a bit of a niggle at the moment," the Kiwi captain added.

New Zealand vs India: Playing XIs

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson