ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi : Star India batter Virat Kohli has expressed his deep affinity for one-day cricket, emphasising how the format rigorously tests a player's all-around skills while highlighting the technical challenges, strategic decision-making, and adaptability required throughout the game.

In the realm of 50-over cricket, Kohli boasts an exceptional track record. His ODI journey is adorned with an impressive tally of 46 centuries. The 34-year-old scored 427 runs across the 10 ODIs he played in 2023, maintaining an average of 53.37, including the high score of 166 not out.



Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said ODI cricket has always brought the best out in him as it compels him to embrace challenges and adapt my play to the situation to help the team win.



"I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game. So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel that ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win.



"I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket," said Kohli.



On the other hand, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif discussed Kohli's remarkable performance in recent tournaments, particularly against Pakistan. He praised Kohli's ability to take charge during chases, noting his substantial impact during the T20 World Cup in Australia.



"Absolutely, in my opinion, his performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently. And Virat Kohli is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master. The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan.



"He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop, he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia. Those memories will still linger in the minds of the Pakistani bowlers. They will be wary of Kohli and know what a big wicket he is. They will know that if they get him out, the match becomes a lot easier. But the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the bowlers.



"And the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls, whether it is Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Haris Rauf. Kohli will know how to play them, he will know what their strengths and weaknesses are. Kohli will be very dangerous against Pakistan," Kaif told Star Sports.



Kohli will next be seen in action in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, as team India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

