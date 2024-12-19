One of brightest minds in cricket retires

Brisbane: India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin stunned the cricketing world by bidding adieu to his international career in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia here despite having a “bit of punch left” in him.

The 38-year-old retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, placing him only behind the great Anil Kumble (619 wickets) in the overall statistics.

In the limited-overs format, being part of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams would count among the highlights of his ca-reer. He will continue to play club cricket, including the IPL, where he will re-turn to compete for Chennai Super Kings next year. “Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer in all formats,” Ashwin said . Kohli had his arm around the senior bowler’s shoulder and Ashwin was seen wiping his eyes before breaking into a chuckle.

“I do feel there is bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would like to showcase that in club level cricket. I have had a lot of fun. I must I have created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates,” he said.

“I have lost some of them over the last few years (in the team). We are the last bunch of OG’s left in the dressing room. I would be marking this as my date of having played at this level,” he said, referring to the likes of the currently out of favour Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ashwin played 116 ODIs for India, claiming 156 wickets, while his 65 T20 International outings yielded 72 scalps.

“It is an emotional moment. Please pardon me for that (not taking questions). Thanks for writing good things about me and some nasty things on occasions,” said Ashwin on a lighter note as he left the room to a standing ovation.