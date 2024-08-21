Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to field!

Live
Just In
Highlights
Bangladesh wins the toss and elected to ball first. The toss for the first Test (Day 1) match between Pakistan and Bangladesh held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.
Pakistan (Playing XI)
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(WK), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.
Bangladesh (Playing XI)
Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.
