PCB, along with board’s legal department, seeks clarifications from ICC on India’s refusal to travel for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for some clarifications, in conjunction with the board’s legal department, on India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB has routed the clarifications to the ICC as the global cricket body has received an official communication from the Indian cricket team’s board – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – on their inability to travel to Pakistan for the ICC multi-nation tournament based on a directive from the Indian government.

The PCB has all along maintained that they would not host the tournament on a hybrid model, just like how they were forced to host the 2023 Asia Cup, with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. Since India qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, the later half of the Asia Cup was hosted by the PCB in Sri Lanka.

While there are many news reports of UAE being an alternate host for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with India playing their matches in Dubai or Sharjah, the PCB has been firm on their stand that they would not shift the tournament out of Pakistan.

In a provisional schedule, the PCB has allotted India’s matches in Lahore, given the proximity to the Indian border. The PCB have also mentioned that India could have their base in New Delhi or Chandigarh and fly to Lahore for their matches and get back to their base the same day.

PCB officials who are in the know of things have confirmed that the board is in advanced talks with their government over the issue and is adopting a wait and watch plan. The board have sent a detailed mail to the world governing body asking for clarifications, which include ICC’s stance and further legal implications.

The ICC could also run into legal implications as they have promised all stakeholders, including broadcasters and sponsors that all top cricketing nations will participate in their marquee tournaments.

With India being the richest cricketing board and a major chunk of ICC’s revenue comes from Indian cricket and on a larger scale, a pull out of the Indian team from a marquee tournament, would result in a huge loss to all stakeholders.