Pollard’s blitz powers Mumbai to 4-wicket win over CSK

New Delhi: Kieron Pollard's quick-fire 87of 34 balls secure Mumbai Indians (MI) four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu (72 off 27 balls; 4x4s, 7x6s) butchered MI bowling into submission as he helped CSK to a massive 218 for four wickets.

Rayudu's attack left MI in a state of shock after the Rohit Sharma-led outfit seemed to have got back into the match with quick wickets.

The Andhra batsman pulverised the Mumbai franchise bowlers as they conceded 82 runs in the last five overs. Rayudu added an unbeaten 102 (off 49 balls) with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 22 balls).

CSK, who lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over itself, were given a good start by their overseas batsmen Faf Du Plessis (50 off 28 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) and Moeen Ali (58 off 36 balls; 5x4s, 5x6s). The two added 108 runs in just over 10 overs. Three quick wickets in 14 balls left CSK struggling at 116/4 at the end of 12 overs and in danger of getting bowled out early.

However, Rayudu had other ideas. He destroyed every bowler's figures and reputation, not sparing anyone including Jasprit Bumrah (1/56 in four overs). Dhawal Kulkarni was the other bowler to leak runs (0/48 in four overs).