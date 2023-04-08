Pujara: Playing County Cricket for Sussex has rejuvenated my India career

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said playing in County Cricket has rejuvenated his career with Team India.

After having a great season with County side Sussex in the 2022 season, where he scored over 1,000 runs – including three double centuries – and finished the season with an average of 109.4, Pujara re-signed with them for the 2023 edition.

On his captaincy debut for Sussex, Pujara scored a brilliant hundred against Durham in their underway encounter in the second division of the County Championship. Pujara struck 13 fours and a six in his knock of 115 off 163 balls before falling to Durham's Ben Raine as Sussex trail Durham by 44 runs at the end of Day 2.

Speaking at the end of the day's play, Pujara opened up on his time at Sussex, adding he will never forget the opportunity Sussex gave him.

"It has (rejuvenated my career). If we look at last season, I was out of the Indian team and needed some runs to get back into the side. I got the right platform here, scored a few runs and got back into the team. There's nothing like playing for the Indian team but Sussex has given me that opportunity and I'll never forget that," said Pujara.

The 35-year-old batter, who came out to bat at No. 4 when Sussex were 44 for 2, went on to say that he enjoys sharing the dressing room with young players who want to keep pushing themselves. Pujara's knock of 115 was his 57th century in First-Class cricket in 246 matches. The Indian cricketer has so far scored over 18,000 runs in the format at an average of over 51.

"The weather is much better here. The sun is out most of the time. The environment is really nice. If you look at the crowd, whenever they come, they support us. I feel whenever there is a young team, they are always motivated to keep working on their game, keep learning, and keep pushing themselves, and yes, I enjoy being in this environment," Pujara added.

Our captain Cheteshwar Pujara spoke after hitting his first century of the season and assessed the current state of play. 💫 #GOSBTS pic.twitter.com/zUuTLAydPc — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 7, 2023

Pujara's century helped Sussex reduce Durham's lead in half, while also sharing a crucial 112-run partnership with Tom Clark. Sussex had previously bowled Durham out for 376 in the first innings, and currently trailing them by 44 runs.



Pujara's First-Class numbers at Sussex are amazing, having scored 1,209 runs in 14 innings, including six centuries, at an average of 109.91, with his highest individual score being 231.

Meanwhile, last season, Pujara had carried his impressive form into the 50-over Royal London Cup as well, where he captained Sussex in the absence of the injured Tom Haines, leading the team to the semi-finals of the competition. In his nine appearances in the 50-over competition, the Indian batter averaged 89.14 at a strike-right of 111.62, with his highest score of 174 coming against Surrey in just 131 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma-led India would be more than happy to see Pujara score runs for Sussex in the coming games as the latter is a vital member of the Indian Test team that will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June. The WTC final is scheduled to begin on June 7 at The Oval.

Having played 15 Tests in England, Pujara's average isn't great. He has scored 829 runs at 29.30, including a century and 15 fifties.