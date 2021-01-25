Rahul Dravid reacts to India’s historic Test series win in Australia 

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid reacted to India's historic Test win in Australia, while he also gave a very modest reply when he was credited for producing players such as Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj and others at the domestic level for the national team.

Many cricket pundits have been hailing Dravid for his role in shaping the careers of young players such as Gill, Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar. Dravid, who coached India A and India Under-19 between 2016 and 2019, is the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he continues to closely work with the young Indian players and monitors their performances on regular basis.

The above-noted rookie cricketers played a vital role in India's recent historic Test win in Brisbane, which helped them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time in succession Down Under. India also became the first team in 32 long years to hand Australia a Test loss at their fortress of Gabba.

Dravid also played a big role in the induction of Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw into the Test side two years ago. Despite suffering from a hamstring issue, Vihari built a long partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to lead India to a stunning draw in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In a conversation with Sunday Express, where Dravid was credited for the youngsters' success, the former player was clear in a one-line response.

"Ha ha, unnecessary credit, the boys deserve all the praise," Dravid wrote.

Gill, Pant, Siraj, and Sundar were particularly impressive in the Gabba Test, which India sealed by three wickets. During India's chase of 338 in the final innings, Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on the final day to take his side on the other side of the line. In the same Test, Siraj claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as he returned with six wickets in the match. Gill missed out on a century as he got out on 92 in the final innings, while Sundar made a vital all-round contribution, with 84 runs and four wickets.