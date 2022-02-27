Ranji Trophy: Kerala, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Karnataka emerge victorious at the end of round 2

New Delhi: On last day of second round in the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy, Kerala, Mumbai, Saurashtra and Karnataka registered victories in different ways. Apart from these teams, Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, too emerged victorious in their respective matches.

Elite Group A: Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal notched up yet another century to lead his team to a famous eight-wicket win over Gujarat at Rajkot. After making 129 in the first innings two days ago, Kunnummal made an unbeaten 106 off 87 balls to lead the way in acing a daunting chase of 214.

After Gujarat's second innings ended at 264, Kunnummal got support from captain Sachin Baby (62 off 76 balls) to achieve six points for the win with a whirlwind chase.

In the other match, Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 301 runs against Meghalaya. Meghalaya were just out for 61 in the first innings, with Gourav Kumar taking 5/11.

In response, Madhya Pradesh declared at a mammoth 499/6, thanks to centuries from Shubham Sharma (111), Akshat Raghuvanshi (100 not out) and 86 from Rajat Patidar. The side then bowled out Meghalaya for 137, with Anubhav Agarwal taking 5/38, ensuring a big win with a bonus point.

Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have 13 points each in the group, with the latter ahead due to superior net run rate. The match between these two teams from March 3 will determine the topper of the Group.

Elite Group B: Bengal cruised to top of the points table after defeating Hyderabad by 72 runs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Chasing 239, Hyderabad's overnight batter Tilak Varma made 90 to keep his side in the hunt. But he got very little support from other batters as Akash Deep had a great spell of 4/41 while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed complimented well with 3/41.

In the other match at the Vikash Cricket Ground, Baroda took the first innings lead as their match against Chandigarh ended in a draw. The destiny of the match was sealed when Chandigarh were 168 all out in reply to a mammoth 517 from Baroda. Though Chandigarh made 473/7, it wasn't enough to deny Baroda three points.

Bengal now have 12 points while Hyderabad is stuck at six points. Baroda has three points and Chandigarh has just a solitary point.

Elite Group C: Karnataka registered an emphatic 117-run win over Jammu and Kashmir at the IIT Chemplast Ground in Chennai. Needing 508 to win on final day, Jammu and Kashmir were kept in the hunt, thanks to 110 from Ian Dev Singh Chauhan and a quickfire 70 from all-rounder Abdul Samad. The duo put up a partnership of 143 for the fifth wicket.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra Won by an innings and 131 Runs vs Odisha. Karnataka Won by 117 Runs vs J&K. Mumbai Won by 119 Runs vs Goa. Kerala Won by 8 Wickets vs Gujarat.