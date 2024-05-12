Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Ravindra Jadeja given out for obstructing the field
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja was given out for obstructing the field after the left-arm all-rounder intentionally stopped the ball from hitting the stumps on an attempted run out during Match 61 of Indian Premier League 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings won the match by 5 wickets, reaching 145/5 in 18.2 overs chasing Rajasthan Royals' total of 141/5.
