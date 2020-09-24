RCB win toss, choose to bowl first against KXIP

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bowl first in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB captain Virat Kohli said they have gone with the same team that beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

KXIP captain KL Rahul, meanwhile, said that Murugan Ashwin and James Neesham replace Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham. Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle remains out of the playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.