Rivaba Jadeja Confident India Will Beat Australia in Champions Trophy Semi-Final

BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, expressed her full confidence that India will defeat Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025. India reached the last four after winning all their group-stage matches and are now the favorites to take on the current world champions, Australia.

Rivaba shared her excitement, saying that India-Australia is one of the most thrilling rivalries in cricket, and they have seen how exciting these matches can be over the years.

She added that it's not just her but all cricket fans in India are confident that we will cross the semi-final hurdle. We will win this match.

India’s past success in the Champions Trophy includes victories in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013, while they were runners-up in 2017 after losing to Pakistan. With their strong performance so far, Rivaba is hopeful that India will continue their winning ways and make it to the final.