Rohit Sharma hails India's young star: He can change the game literally in 30 minutes

Rohit Sharma has hailed Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batsman played a key role in India's 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in Tests.



India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test on Monday to seal the series 2-0.

Pant was the Player of the Series for his contribution with the bat and behind the wickets. He scored 185 runs in three innings at an average of 61.67. With the gloves on, the young keeper made some fine DRS calls, apart from taking five catches and stumping three batsmen.

"We know how he bats and, as a team, we just want to give him that freedom to bat in the way that he wants to bat. But also keep in mind certain situations of the game, where the game is going, we have conveyed that to him but we want to stick with his game plan as a team," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Pant is known to throw away his wickets with a rash shot but India captain Rohit has backed the Delhi batsman's approach, saying "we need to be ready to accept that with him when he bats."

"It just seems to get better and get better, his game-plans. There will be times when you will smash your head and say 'why did he play that shot', but again, we need to be ready to accept that with him when he bats," added Rohit in the same conference.









Rohit Sharma: Pant's keeping was the best that I have seen

Rohit went on to add that Pant's impact on a game is instant and hence, they are ready to let him bat as he wants to.

"He is somebody who can change the game literally in half an hour or 40 minutes of the game. I think what comes with Rishabh Pant, we are ready to accept that. His keeping was the best that I have seen. He kept well when England came last year and he seems to get better every time he keeps wickets for India, so that is something that I have been very impressed with.

And also the DRS calls, (he) seems to be making the right calls. DRS we all know, it's like a lottery. There are certain aspects of the game that I have told him to look into and that's about it. DRS calls are not something you will always get right, there will be times when you will be making wrong calls, but that's absolutely okay," Rohit explained further.





While Rishabh Pant the batsman will have you on the edge of your seat and will often leave you enthralled, it is Pant the keeper that has astonished everyone and told us that there is a very hardworking cricketer beneath this public face. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 14, 2022





Rohit, who recently replaced Virat Kohli as India's Test captain, also said that it was a big thing for him to lead the side in the longest format.

"There are a few senior members in the team who understand the game well and have their input as well. I have my reading of the game as well. But eventually, you work on instinct and my captaincy philosophy is to take a call on that point that seems right to you, keeping in mind where the game is going. I try to analyse these things on the ground," added Rohit.