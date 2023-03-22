Rohit Sharma reveals where India 'failed' in their 21-run defeat to Australia in 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma has revealed where India "failed" in their loss to Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI).



Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the series-deciding third ODI on Wednesday and clinched the three-match series 2-1. From struggling at 124 for 5, Steve Smith and Co managed to put up 269 runs on the board after opting to bat at Chepauk Stadium.

In reply to that, India managed 248 runs in 49.1 overs before being bowled out. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was awarded the Player of the Match in the third ODI for picking up 4 for 45 in 10 overs. His fellow spinner Ashton Agar also claimed two wickets, the remaining wickets went to Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott, while the Aussies also inflicted two run-outs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation on Wednesday, India captain Rohit admitted that his side "didn't bat well."

"I don't think it was too many runs. We didn't bat well. Partnerships are crucial and that's something we failed to do today. You are brought up playing in these type of wickets, it's important you apply. After the start, it was important for one batter to carry on and take the game deep. It just didn't happen," added Rohit.

Out of India's last 10 bilateral series at home, they have lost just two, both defeats coming against Australia. The Men in Yellow triumphed in the series decider ODI in 2019 as well in India.

With the 50-over World Cup coming later this year in India, Australia would be more than happy with their 2-1 win over the hosts in the ODI series.

When asked about the takeaways from the three-match series, Rohit said, "Lot of takeaways. We can take a lot of positives from the nine ODIs since January. We need to understand where we need to improve. It's a collective failure, we can take a lot of learnings from this series. Credit to the Australians. Both the spinners applied the pressure and so did their seamers."

Australia didn't play their best cricket, says Steve Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith admitted that his side didn't play their "best cricket" but it was "good enough" to win them the series.

"It's been an enjoyable tour. We didn't play our best cricket, good enough to get over the line. This wicket was entirely different, we left a few out there with the bat. The spinners bowled beautifully, really good performance. (Turning point) It was a real grind in the field. The way the tail stuck and got us to 269, got us to a nice total," said Smith after Australia won the ODI series on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Zampa became the first visiting spinner to claim a four-wicket haul against India in the ODIs since Ajantha Mendis' 4 for 73 in Ranchi in 2014. The last Australian to bag a four-wicket haul on Indian soil was Brad Hogg, who picked up 4 for 49 in Nagpur in 2007.

"I have had some success here. It's a tough place to come to, always a huge challenge. I try to stay in the game and be competitive. Ashton Agar changed the game. Kudos to the bowlers who bowled before me as well. We trust each other, and trust our game plan. The message was to trust our process and improve on it," said Zampa after receiving the MoM award.

Hopefully, I can have fun with Delhi Capitals, says Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Series award for finishing with the most runs. Marsh, who opened in all the three ODIs for Australia, scored 194 runs, including two half-centuries at an incredible average of 97.









Marsh, who will feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, said that he was looking forward to having fun with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming season.

"Natural aggression when it comes to batting. It's been a lot of fun. (On Opening) I've got my little mate (Warner) who'll come back at some stage. I'm coming off an extended break, worked on a lot of things. Came here really fresh. It's been great. Hopefully, I can have fun with Delhi (Capitals) as well," said Marsh.