Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Imitates Bumrah's Bowling Action

We all know how the Boom Boom Bumrah is famous with his ultimate bowling action, isn't it??? Yes! Now a new fan got added to his fandom list and she is none other than the cutie pie of Indian Cricket team dashing batsmen Rohit Sharma.

Indian team pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has shared the cute video of this little girl where she is seen imitating his bowling action. Here is the Instagram post… Have a look!

In this video, Rohit's wife asked Samaira "Show me what Boom Boom does???" Then Samy showed it with all her cute actions.



Bumrah has got his best fan and she is the 15–months-old Samaira. This all happened when Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah had a live chat on Instagram. These two players have a nice rapport between them as they belong to the Mumbai Indians team in IPL.