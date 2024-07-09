'Rohit, Virat, Jadeja will be replaced as there's plenty of talent', opines Vaughan

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that the void created by the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be filled with "plenty of talent" in the Indian team.



The three senior players announced their retirements from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa in the final.

Vaughan also believed the trio should have won more trophies in the format in their decade-long T20I career. Rohit guided India to its second T20I title after being part of the historic team that won the inaugural title in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

On the other hand, Kohli and Jadeja get their hands on the maiden T20 World Cup trophy after failing to do so in the 2014 final against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

"They'll all agree that it is a perfect way to go, but they should have won more white ball trophies amongst them. To think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more," Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"What a way to go out with a win in Barbados and a trophy in your hand. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni, play on forever. In Indian cricket, they will be replaced as there's plenty of talent in that team," he added.