RR vs KXIP: Ben Stokes credits Kevin Pietersen for inspiring England players in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Ben Stokes has credited compatriot Kevin Pietersen for inspiring England players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

From refusing to sign No Objection Certificates for players ahead of the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 to offering to host the 13th edition of the IPL, a lot has changed between England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the years.

The likes of Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer are all regulars in BCCI's cash-rich T20 league.

Ahead of RR's crucial fixture against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Friday, Stokes hailed Pietersen, who had represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

"Before Jos and me, it goes further back to Kevin Pietersen's playing days...it was he who paved the way for England players. It was a very sensitive subject at that time because of the English contract system and he was very vocal about it. 'If he hadn't voiced his opinions, then we wouldn't have seen so many English players here. Even if one is not playing, the training and the sheer experience of spending time with greats of the T20 game for over months makes it a worthwhile exercise.

It shows that pace matters. The likes of Rabada, Archer, Nortje, Siraj (of RCB) have shown what pace can do for you by regularly hitting the 140-plus mark. Someone like Archer bowls two of his overs in the powerplay for us, gets a wicket and doesn't go for many runs,'' Stokes added about the importance of pacers in IPL 2020," Stokes told Gulf News.

When asked about his new role as an opener with RR, Stokes revealed that it had been long-planned between RR coach Andrew McDonald and him, even before the IPL 2020 schedule was out.

"I'd had conversations with 'Macca' really long ago now, the IPL usually happens earlier in the year, so we had discussions even before that. I'm really enjoying the new role. It's something that I've sort of always wanted to slowly and gradually get into.

In the England team, it's very tough with the amount of quality of batsmen we've got, like Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, and all these guys who're all opening batsmen, so it's a very hard place to get into. So yeah, I am really enjoying the opportunity and responsibility I've been given here at the Royals,'' Stokes added in the same interview.