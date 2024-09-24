Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel to be released from Indian team for Irani Cup

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, fast bowler Yash Dayal and middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan will be released from the Indian cricket team to play in the Irani Cup if they do not make it to the Indian team’s playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.

The India vs Bangladesh second Test is scheduled to be played in Kanpur from September 27 while the Irani Cup will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow from October 1.

The BCCI also announced the squad for the Rest of India team who will take on Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the Irani Cup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the Rest of India squad with Abhimanyu Easwaran as his deputy. Ishan Kishan has been named the wicket-keeper while Jurel could be the back-up wicket-keeper.

The BCCI, in a media release, confirmed the release of the above-mentioned players from the Indian squad. “Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” the statement from BCCI read.

It added: “Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur.”

Jurel is the back-up keeper for Rishabh Pant and if Pant is not able to take part in the match due to any reason, KL Rahul can be the backup keeper of the side.

All three players who are set to be released did not feature in the playing XI in the first India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chennai and the Indian team think-tank is unlikely to tinker with the winning combination for the second Test too.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Dhruv Jurel* and Yash Dayal*.