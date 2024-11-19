Shafali Verma Dropped as India Names 16-Member Squad for December ODIs Against Australia

India has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three ODIs against Australia in December, with a few notable changes.

Opener Shafali Verma has been dropped due to a poor run of form, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh returns after missing the New Zealand series because of her board exams.

New call-ups include Priya Punia, who is making a return after a brief stint earlier this year, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani (offspinner), and Titas Sadhu (fast bowler). Players like D Hemalatha, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, and Uma Chetry have been left out of the squad.

Key players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, and Deepti Sharma, who are already in Australia playing in the WBBL, will be part of the ODI squad. The series is important for India's position in the Women's Championship standings, as they look to gain momentum ahead of the 2025 World Cup, which they have already qualified for as hosts.

Full Squad for the ODIs against Australia

- Harmanpreet Kaur (captain)

- Smriti Mandhana

- Priya Punia

- Jemimah Rodrigues

- Harleen Deol

- Yastika Bhatia (wk)

- Richa Ghosh (wk)

- Tejal Hasabnis

- Deepti Sharma

- Minnu Mani

- Priya Mishra

- Radha Yadav

- Titas Sadhu

- Arundhati Reddy

- Renuka Singh Thakur

- Saima Thakor

The three ODIs will be held in Brisbane and Perth from December 5-11, as India looks to improve their standing in the Women's Championship.