Shoaib Akhtar trolled for cycling in Islamabad

Islamabad: Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar faced flak on Facebook after he shared a video of him cycling on the streets of Islamabad. "Cycling in my beautiful city.

Lovely weather. Empty roads. Best work out," Akhtar captioned the video. But fans were not impressed with the former pacer for flouting the partial lockdown imposed in Pakistan till April 14.

Akhtar, who had earlier requested his fans to work as "a global force" to fight the spread of the virus, was criticised for his behaviour despite being a role model for many."Wrong time to go out. Looking at you many others may try to emulate. Stay safe, stay healthy," a user commented on the video.











