 Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe; Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy receive India call-ups

Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian team for their upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy, who had stellar runs in the Indian Premier League, were rewarded with India call-ups.

India will play five T20Is at the Harare Sports Club from July 6 to July 14.



Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been granted rest while Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh have been included in the squad.



Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are on the bench in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, have also been included in the 15-member squad. Samson and Dhruv Jurel will be the wicketkeepers.



Gill and Avesh were a part of the travelling reserves for the ICC T20 World Cup and were released from the squad after India’s group stage matches in the USA. They have been released from the squad as they are unlikely to feature in any of the remaining games.



India will play all five T20Is at the Harare Sports Club. The first and second T20s will be played on July 6 and 7. There is a two-day rest between the second and third T20. The third T20 will be played on July 10 while the fourth and the fifth will be played on July 13 and 14, respectively.



All games start at 1300 hrs local time (1630 IST).



India squad for Zimbabwe tour:

Ꮪhubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.