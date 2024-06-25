Live
- Stigma key reason for high depression among vitiligo patients: Doctors
- T20 World Cup: Watching Rohit bat against Australia 'felt like a dream', says Suryakumar
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Australia by 24 runs; to meet England in semifinals
- CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kuppam
- T20 World Cup: Warner's international career comes to an end after Australia's exit
- Shravan Month 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals
- Om Birla is NDA's pick for LS Speaker, may be first BJP leader to serve coveted post twice
- Russia hopes South Korea 'calmly' accepts treaty with North Korea
- Gupt Navratri 2024: Arrival of Goddess Durga on a Horse
- Indian automotive & ancillary sector to reach Rs 15 lakh crore, create over 19 million jobs
Just In
Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe; Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy receive India call-ups
India will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club from July 6 to July 14
Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian team for their upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy, who had stellar runs in the Indian Premier League, were rewarded with India call-ups.
India will play five T20Is at the Harare Sports Club from July 6 to July 14.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been granted rest while Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh have been included in the squad.
Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are on the bench in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, have also been included in the 15-member squad. Samson and Dhruv Jurel will be the wicketkeepers.
Gill and Avesh were a part of the travelling reserves for the ICC T20 World Cup and were released from the squad after India’s group stage matches in the USA. They have been released from the squad as they are unlikely to feature in any of the remaining games.
India will play all five T20Is at the Harare Sports Club. The first and second T20s will be played on July 6 and 7. There is a two-day rest between the second and third T20. The third T20 will be played on July 10 while the fourth and the fifth will be played on July 13 and 14, respectively.
All games start at 1300 hrs local time (1630 IST).
India squad for Zimbabwe tour:
Ꮪhubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.