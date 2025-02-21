Sourav Ganguly’s Car Involved in Minor Accident on Highway

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s vehicle was involved in a minor accident on Thursday night while he was en route to Bardhaman for an event.

The incident occurred on the Durgapur Expressway in Hooghly’s rural area. Reports indicate that the car sustained slight damage, but no injuries were reported.

Ganguly was traveling in his Range Rover as part of a convoy when a lorry unexpectedly entered the procession. The sudden maneuver caused a loss of control among the vehicles, prompting Ganguly’s driver to apply the brakes abruptly.

As a result, another car in the convoy collided with Ganguly’s vehicle from behind. Since the convoy was moving at a moderate speed, a major accident was avoided. Two cars sustained minor damages.

Following the brief halt, Ganguly resumed his journey and reached Burdwan University as planned. He interacted with students and dignitaries, addressing topics related to Indian cricket’s future and sharing personal experiences from his career.

This incident comes nearly a month after Ganguly’s daughter, Sana, was involved in a road accident in Kolkata’s Behala area. Her car was struck by a bus near the Diamond Harbour Road intersection. Fortunately, she did not suffer any injuries.

Indian Cricketers Who Have Been in Car Accidents

Several Indian cricketers have been involved in road accidents over the years. Some incidents resulted in severe injuries, while others were minor.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (1961)

Former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi suffered a serious eye injury in a car crash in Hove, East Sussex. At just 20 years old, he lost sight in his right eye after his vehicle collided with another car. Despite the setback, he became India’s youngest Test captain at 21.

Mohammad Azharuddin (2020)

In December 2020, Azharuddin’s car met with an accident on the Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan while he was heading to Ranthambore with his family. Fortunately, he escaped without injuries.

Mohammed Shami (2018)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami suffered minor injuries in March 2018 when a truck hit his Toyota vehicle while traveling from Dehradun to Delhi. The accident, which occurred at around 5 a.m., left him with 10 stitches on his head.

Sunil Gavaskar (2014)

The legendary Indian cricketer was involved in a road accident while traveling from Manchester to London after a Test match between India and England. He was in a Jaguar with commentators Mark Nicholls and Chandresh Patel when another vehicle crashed into them. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Rishabh Pant (2022)

In December 2022, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant survived a serious accident on his way to Roorkee. His car struck a divider and caught fire, but two locals rescued him in time. The incident left him with multiple injuries, requiring extensive medical treatment.

Rahul Dravid (2025)

On February 4, 2025, former India captain and current coach Rahul Dravid was involved in a minor collision in Bengaluru. His Hyundai Creta was rear-ended by an autorickshaw while he was waiting at a traffic signal. No injuries were reported, and the damage was minimal.