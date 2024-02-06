Sponsors' Rollercoaster Ride with Indian Cricket

The Indian cricket team, with its legendary history, has etched triumphs on both foreign soil and home ground, showcasing India's cricketing prowess globally. However, the journey hasn't been as smooth for the sponsors who aligned themselves with the team. From Wills to Sahara, Micromax, Byjus, Dream11, and now Paytm, each sponsorship has encountered its own set of challenges.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm Payment Bank on January 31, preventing users from creating new accounts and utilizing services such as wallets and FASTags from February 29. This development prompted fans to draw unsettling comparisons with past sponsors, particularly Sahara and Byjus, reflecting on the turbulent journeys these companies faced after being associated with Indian cricket.

Sahara, once a prominent sponsor, encountered regulatory issues leading to restrictions on fund collection from investors. The ed-tech giant Byjus, another significant contributor, witnessed a notable downturn in fortunes. Fans quickly noted these parallels, shedding light on the complexities faced by companies closely linked to Indian cricket.

The RBI's intervention with Paytm Payment Bank has sparked discussions on the potential hazards of sponsoring Indian cricket, invoking memories of challenges faced by previous sponsors. This unforeseen development adds a layer of complexity to the relationship between corporate sponsors and Indian cricket. It triggers conversations not only about financial stability but also regulatory compliance for entities involved in promoting the sport.

As the cricketing landscape evolves, these restrictions have wider implications, not just in the financial realm but also in shaping perceptions and reactions among the passionate cricket enthusiasts who closely follow the journey of the Indian cricket team. The tale of triumphs and trials extends beyond the cricket field to the boardrooms of the sponsors, marking a unique and intricate chapter in the intertwined history of cricket and corporate partnerships















