SRH gets 'capital punishment' from DC

Dubai: Delhi Capitals continued their good form from the first leg as their dominant chase came to an end, with more than two overs left, and eight wickets in the bank. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an IPL encounter here on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 135, Delhi Capitals reached in 17.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (42), Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Rishabh Pant (35 not out) scoring the runs with ease.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals bowlers combined forces to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad at a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs in their opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021 here on Wednesday. Delhi's bowlers were impressive on a night when Hyderabad huffed and puffed throughout their innings.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson said after the loss: "Didn't get off to the start we would have liked. Some good fighting with the bat at the end; some 25 or 30 short in the end. Bit of a shame, but at the same time, important we keep the attitude the boys showed last time... Been a tough campaign so far. At our bets, we can beat anybody. They are an outstanding side, and have a great balance. They put us under pressure, and that is what you expcet. Things started to unfold for us... It wasn't to be today. Delhi were fantastic... For us, it is focusing on our cricket and trying to improve."Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan who is coming back from a knee surgery tested positive for Covid-19 and has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar. "Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test.

The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," a BCCI release stated. "The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 am local time this morning and the test reports are negative," it added.