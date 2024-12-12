Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins added to BBL 14 supplementary lists

Melbourne: Australia's premier fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have been named in the supplementary lists for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 14 season.

Hazlewood and Starc have both been signed by Sydney Sixers under the league's marquee supplementary player rule, while Test captain Cummins will again be on the Sydney Thunder's auxiliary list.

Due to their commitments across the Australian international summer, the fast-bowling pair are unlikely to take the field, however, the quicks will be involved throughout the summer in an off-field capacity, where their schedules allow.

"Mitch and Josh are both foundation members of our club and have been a part of the Sixers for a long time, so any opportunity for us to engage them throughout the season is a win for our club and a win for our fans. Both of the guys have great relationships with Greg and the playing group and having them involved in any capacity will always be a boost for our group," said Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes.

Starc hasn’t played for the Sixers since 2014, but his contributions in the inaugural BBL season, including their title win. Hazlewood, meanwhile, was part of the Sixers’ BBL 09 championship-winning side.

Meanwhile, Test skipper Cummins has again signed with Sydney Thunder, whom he won the title in BBL 5. He was contracted to the club from BBL 5 to BBL 9, his last stint in the competition before international duties took hold.

"While international duties mean I can’t be around as much as I’d like, I’m excited to have a voice and fully back the guys throughout the season. It’s fantastic to have talent like Sam Billings back. I first played with him in Penrith, so our Western Sydney connection runs deep. He’s a great addition to the squad.

“Having Davey Warner locked in for a full season is huge for us. It’s great to see the balance in the team, with so many leaders stepping up alongside the talented youth coming through. This squad is shaping up to be something special, and it’s set to be an unreal season of Big Bash cricket. A big thank you to our fans – I can’t wait to see you out at a game during the season," Cummins said.

The supplementary player list, introduced last season, allows Cricket Australia contracted players to be signed by clubs as marquee additions, if they are expected at the time of the contracting period, to be unavailable for the Big Bash season.