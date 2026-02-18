T20 WC: Arshdeep, Sundar come in as India elect to bat against Netherlands

Ahmedabad: India won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India have made two changes to their lineup, with Axar Patel rested and Kuldeep Yadav missing out, paving the way for Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh to come into the side.

Meanwhile, for the Netherlands, Noah Croes replaces Fred Klaassen.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good surface. We practiced here last night, and there was a little dew. So hopefully, we get runs on the board and try to defend it. We are going to play on a similar strip in 2-3 days, so why not put bowlers under pressure?"

"Absolutely, the mood in the camp is amazing. Boys are turning up really nicely. The brand I want them to play, they are responding well to. Every game, there is someone or the other raising their hand and bailing the side out. It is good to see. Hopefully, a new man of the match tonight, and then we go into Super 8s."

"We have 2 changes. Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep. Axar is resting, and Washington comes in."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "Yeah, we would have batted first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Obviously, playing in India is a very good experience. It is all about finishing this well. Probably all over. Looking forward to putting in a complete performance.

"We have one change, Noah Croes is in for Fred Klaassen."

Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c), Zach Lion Cachet, Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh



