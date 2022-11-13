T20 World Cup final: Same team for England, Pakistan; Jos Buttler opts to bowl

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



Both Pakistan and England have decided to field the same teams from their respective semi-final games. While England thrashed India by 10 wickets in Adelaide, Pakistan overcame last year's runners-up New Zealand in the last-four stage in Sydney earlier this week.

Buttler said that there is a "lot of good energy around the team" and they are looking forward to a great game.

"We are going to bowl first. Huge game, good nerves and there was a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge.

"I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously, there's a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team," added Buttler after winning the toss on Sunday.









Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that he was also looking to bowl first but since the toss is not in their hands his side will now look to put as many runs as possible on the board in the first innings at MCG.

"We would've also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final.

"A win always gives you confidence and with the way the team is playing, we will give our 100 percent. Yes history repeats (referring to the 1992 World Cup), we will try to win this game and hold the cup. Same team," added Babar.







Pakistan vs England: Playing XIs



Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England XI: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

As both England and Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once in the past, the winner of Sunday's finale will join West Indies as two-time champions.