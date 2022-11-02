T20 World Cup: 'I'm just in a happy place,' says Kohli after India's win over Bangladesh

Virat Kohli has said he is in a "happy place" after playing yet another match-winning knock for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls in India's five-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super 12s game at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The victory took India at the top of Group 2 with six points in four games. India will qualify for the semi-final if they defeat Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 fixture.

The match on Wednesday was hit by rain, which saw Bangladesh's target revised. Shakib Al-Hasan and Co were 66 for no loss when the play was halted. When it resumed, Bangladesh's target was revised to 161 off 16 overs.

Bangladesh's opening batsman Liton Das kept his side very much in the game while he lasted at the crease. He struck three sixes and seven fours in his knock of 60 off just 27 balls. Following his dismissal, no other batsman stuck in the middle for long and the Indian bowlers successfully brought the Men in Blue back into the game and eventually won it as well.

"Pretty close game, not as close as we would've liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings. When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. I'm just in a happy space, I don't want to compare anything. What's in the past is in the past," said Kohli after receiving the Player of the Match on Wednesday.

Out of three games won by India, Kohli has earned the award in two, with his first award coming in India's superb victory against Pakistan.

Kohli also revealed that when he came to know that the T20 World Cup was going to be played in Australia, he was so glad knowing he has ample experience of playing Down Under.

"As soon as I knew the WC was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team.

"Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it's like I'm meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," the former India captain added further.

Kohli's love affair with Adelaide Oval is not hidden. Having played four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at this ground, Kohli has scored two centuries and in the two T20Is, his scores are an unbeaten 90 and 64.

The Delhi batsman had also captained his first Test at Adelaide Oval in December 2014.

India's final group game of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday (Nov. 6) against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

