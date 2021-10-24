T20 World Cup: Role with CSK helped me, says Moeen after England outclass West Indies

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday credited his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, saying his role with CSK helped him prepare for the T20 World Cup.



Moeen was the Player of the Match in England's excellent six-wicket win over West Indies in their Group 1 game of Super 12s at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He picked up 2 for 17 in four overs as England bowled out two-time champions West Indies for a mere 55 in the first innings before chasing the target down in 8.2 overs.

The 34-year-old Englishman played a crucial role in CSK's title win in the IPL 2021. He scored 357 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 137.30 and an average of 25.50, while he also bagged six wickets and maintained his economy less than seven.

"It was always nice to catch one like that, I saw CJ running and thought about leaving it to him as he's so fast and great in the field, but then it was on my side and I stuck my hands out. It gives you confidence, my first over was nice until that six, but yes it does give you confidence.

It helps with so many left handers in their team, but I have been bowling alright in the nets, quite confident and as I have been playing cricket, I was not that nervous. The role in that team (CSK) is really good for me, I felt comfortable and involved with both bat and ball, it is great to be playing those big games like the semifinals and finals and then coming to the World Cup," said Moeen at the post-match presentation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan also hailed Moeen for his effort in their win in their campaign opener.



"He is someone who does the basics well, he finishes off matches for us, hasn't bowled a lot or played in a lot of games, but we did have someone like Ben Stokes in the middle. Mo has put in a huge contribution to the team," Morgan said after England's six-wicket victory.

Coincidently, it was Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that lost to CSK in the final of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, speaking about the overall victory against the Windes, Morgan said that England performed well in all departments and deserved the win.

"This is as good as it gets, to start a campaign is a credit to the bowling unit. I thought the wicket was a good one, but the bowling was spot-on, we took all our chances and deserved this win," added Morgan, who also praised Tymal Mills.

"He's [Mills] as good as he has ever been with the ball, his ground fielding has improved a lot and he's at his best at the moment, bowling wise. Some of our catching was superb, full credit to the coaching staff. We were thinking about the net run rate and so sent in guys who could have a go from ball one. But I'm sure that he'll contribute to the team in the next few games," Morgan added further.

Pollard: Our performance was unacceptable

West Indies' total of 55 was their second-lowest in the T20Is. Incidentally, they scored their lowest total of 45 also against England in 2019. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was upset with his side's performance, calling it "unacceptable" before adding that his side will bounce back.

"There's not a lot to explain - it was an unacceptable performance, but we do need to take this on the chin and move on. It's a matter of finding our straps, we have to find a way to get a fighting total on the board, today was a day where we couldn't find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on. This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution.

We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you'll have to accept such days. Each game is important, we still have four games in the tournament and we'll have to look forward. Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that's fantastic. I told the guys to give our best at the halfway stage," said Pollard in the post-match presentation in Abu Dhabi.

England's next assignment in the T20 World Cup in a clash with Bangladesh on Wednesday (Oct. 27) at the same venue, while West Indies travel next to Dubai to take on South Africa on Tuesday (Oct. 26).