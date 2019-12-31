Telangana emerge junior national cricket league champs

Hyderabad: SSGF Telangana registered a massive 9-wicket win over SSGF Karnataka in finals of the 2nd edition of 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad Junior National Cricket League-2019' played at SKN Cricket Academy, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Monday.

The event is being organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to commemorate the 135th Birthday Celebration of first President of Independent India Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

Later in the day, Dr. Faheem Uddin Khaja (Principal, Crescent Model English School & Secretary, SSGF) and Narsimha Goud (Director, SKN Cricket Academy) graced the prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Faheem said: "Dr. Rajendra Prasad was one of the chief architect shaping the Republic of India. He advised players to follow the ideals of Indian freedom leaders and their disciplined life.

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player : Himashu Jha

Player of the Tournament : Arnav Reddy K

Best Batsman: Yash Satwalekar

Best Bowler : Sumedh, Rishabh

Best Allrounder : Pruthvi Sai

Best Fielder : Vasant G

Emerging Players: Sai Teja, Sai Abhiram

The Spirit of Cricket Award: Adarsh Deshmukh

Game Changer Award: Y Aakash

Promising Player: Akhil N

Brief Scores: (Jr. Finals)

SSGF Karnataka: 131/8 in 25 overs (Aditya 29; Vasant 3/13, Sai Teja 3/21) lost to SSGF Telangana : 132/1 in 19 overs (Yash Satwalkar 71*, Arnav 35*).