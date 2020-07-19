Tendulkar expects Broad to have 'plenty to show' on the field

New Delhi : Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar expects England fast bowler Stuart Broad to have 'plenty to show' during his time on the field during the second Test against West Indies.

Broad was surprisingly dropped in England's first Test against West Indies, which they eventually lost.

"There is a spring in @StuartBroad8's walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted. Broad has been selected for the second Test and is yet to have too much to do with the ball.

He bowled five of the 14 overs that the West Indies faced in their first innings on Day 2 but Broad was part of a 42-run partnership for the last wicket with Dom Bess that helped take England past the 450-run mark.