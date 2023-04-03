Virat Kohli: 'Homecoming after 4 years, couldn't have asked for a better start'

Virat Kohli is thrilled with Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



RCB, playing at their home ground of Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since 2019, recorded a "phenomenal" start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets. Batting first, MI put up 171 runs on the board and in reply to that, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli gave their side a flying start.

Du Plessis and Kohli put up 148 runs for the first wicket as the two charged against nearly every MI bowler. RCB brought up their first 50 inside six overs. RCB captain du Plessis was named the Man of the Match for his knock of 73 off 43 balls, including six sixes and five fours, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls. The Indian batter struck five sixes and six fours.

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters, especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR. The new ball was tricky, that's where we shifted the momentum, they can ride on that momentum from the last two overs of their batting but the way we started nullified all that momentum," Kohli said at the post-match presentation on Sunday.





Couldn't have asked for a better start! 🙌🏼

Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/iOEoY3C161 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 2, 2023





Kohli also acknowledged the Chinnaswamy crowd for their support as the stadium was jam-packed.

"We kept the pressure on the bowlers. Phenomenal, it was a packed crowd, every seat was full when we walked in here. Very important we started off well, their support propelled us and that makes a massive difference," added Kohli, who has been with RCB since IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

The former India captain also praised fast bowler Karn Sharma for his spell of 2 for 32 in four overs. Karn dismissed Nehal Wadhera and Tim David.

"I think he was phenomenal, phenomenal spell from him, that's brave bowling after getting the left-hander out [on Karn Sharma]. He was bowling so well for us last year but he couldn't play. Even in the nets he was not getting hit for sixes, hats off to him for coming and playing after so long, to perform against such a strong MI side at the Chinnaswamy is great for him," said Kohli.

IPL 2023: Siraj set the tone, says du Plessis

Meanwhile, RCB captain du Plessis also stated that he was happy with the way they started their IPL 2023 campaign.

"In the powerplay, Siraj had the tail up and he set the tone. Right through the innings, our bowlers stuck to the plans. Obviously, last 2-3 overs are something to improve on. And that second innings, if you want to know how to chase a target, well, that's how you do it. If you took pace off the ball, it wasn't too easy to play and there was something in it for the spinners but as a batter, if you got into good positions you could score runs," du Plessis said after RCB's superb win.









Du Plessis also spoke about batting with Kohli, saying "energy bounces off him."

"My first time playing here as a home player and it's a special player, especially batting with Virat Kohli. Energy bounces off him. You have to stay with the youngsters, I still work hard to be able to move around like I could in the young days. The confidence this gives, all of us are confidence players. This start will be huge for us as a team," said du Plessis.

RCB's upcoming game is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, while MI travel back home to face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium.